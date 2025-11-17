Purity Ngigi’s Inspiring Journey to the University of Delaware

From the quiet hills of Ngenya Village in Nyanduma Ward, Kiambu County, Kenya, comes a story of faith, perseverance, and unwavering determination.

Purity Muthoni Ngige, a proud scholar who has just begun her Master’s in Business Analytics and Information Management at the University of Delaware in the United States.

Growing up as the firstborn in her family, Purity was always a source of motivation for her siblings. Her journey began in local public schools Kariguini and Munyaka Primary Schools in Gatundu before joining St. Augustine Nyanduma High School, a small mixed-day school near her home.

After high school, Purity joined Laikipia University, where she studied Economics and graduated with First Class Honours. Her dream was to combine her academic excellence with global exposure to learn, innovate, and one day return home to empower her community.

But the path wasn’t easy. Like many aspiring students, Purity first encountered disappointment when an agency she trusted turned out to be unreliable. The experience left her discouraged, yet she refused to give up.

Her turning point came when she discovered the International Scholars Program.

Through ISP, Purity found what she had been missing: clarity. The team helped her identify the right master’s program, guided her through document preparation, and offered personalized coaching for her U.S. visa interview.

When the day of her visa interview arrived, Purity was prepared and calm. Every possible question had been covered during her sessions with the ISP team. Moments later, the U.S. consular officer smiled and said, “Your visa is approved.”

At Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Purity’s family gathered to celebrate her milestone. For her parents and siblings, it wasn’t just her departure it was the realization of a family dream.

After a long journey through London and Philadelphia, Purity arrived in Newark, Delaware, ready to begin her next chapter at the University of Delaware.

Now fully settled, Purity has already started making her mark on campus. She’s found a community of fellow international students.

Looking back, Purity describes her experience as life changing. The process, she says, was worth every moment of waiting, learning, and trusting the journey.

