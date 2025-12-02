Purity Muthoni Ngigi’s US Visa Breakthrough Story

For many aspiring international students, the U.S. visa stage is the most nerve-wracking part of the entire study abroad journey. For Purity Muthoni Ngigi, it was no different. She describes it as one of the hardest hurdles to overcome, even with hours of practice. Yet at the end of it all, she walked out of the embassy approved, relieved, and deeply grateful, a victory she credits to preparation, prayer, and the unwavering support of the International Scholars Program (ISP).

Purity recalls how overwhelming the visa process felt at first. She wasn’t sure where to start, despite all the stories she had heard. But once she tapped into ISP’s visa resources, detailed training videos, step-by-step guidance, dressing tips, mock interview techniques, and real-life scenarios, her confidence began to grow.

She spent days watching the videos, taking notes, reviewing her responses, and learning what to expect. She says the training felt like a full classroom experience, and it gave her clarity where confusion once lived.

Her mock interview with the ISP team became a turning point. When the actual interview day arrived, Purity made sure she put God first. She spent several days at a prayer center, grounding her mind and spirit before walking into the embassy.

Inside the embassy, tension filled the air. People were getting approved and denied right before her eyes, but she reminded herself that everyone’s journey is different. She kept her eyes up, avoided distractions, and prepared her mind for whatever would come.

When her turn came, Purity received a sequence of questions: what she was studying, why she chose the program, when she graduated, what she did in her undergraduate, and how she would fund her studies.

But her preparation carried her through. The visa officer listened, nodded, typed, and finally looked up with the words that changed her life.

“Alright, I’m approving your visa. Go and work hard in Delaware. I wish you all the best.”

It was done. The months of preparation, the prayers, the mock interviews, the stress, the sleepless nights, all of it had led to this moment.

Purity describes ISP as her greatest support system in the entire process. They handled her SEVIS, guided her financially, trained her, prepared her, and gave her every tool she needed to succeed.

