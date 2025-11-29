A Mother’s Blessing: Sending Purity Into Her New Beginning

Purity Muthoni Ngigi’s mother stood with a full heart and a steady voice. On this day, she watched her daughter, Purity Ngigi, begin a life-changing journey, one that would take her far from home, but never far from the love that shaped her.

Purity’s story has always been rooted in family, discipline, and faith. Her mother remembers every step clearly. From primary school, high school, to her years at Laikipia University, Purity has walked her path with determination and grace.

This moment at the airport was more than a farewell. It was a celebration of a dream unfolding, a dream Purity had worked for with consistency and heart. And for her mother, it was a testament to divine guidance and answered prayers.

As family gathered to see her off, she expressed her gratitude with warmth and humility. This was not just Purity’s achievement, it was a shared blessing. A journey of many hands, many prayers, and many sacrifices.

She thanked God for paving this new path for her daughter, thanked everyone who had supported Purity along the way, and spoke a mother’s hope aloud: that Purity remains grounded, focused, and true to herself as she pursues her master’s studies abroad.

Her message to Purity was simple and powerful; go, learn, grow, and return with the wisdom and opportunities you have gone to seek.

As Purity takes flight into her future, she carries with her a lifetime of love, the strength of her upbringing, and the prayers of a family that believes deeply in her success.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Dorin Jerotich’s leap toward advanced education in Michigan exemplifies this ambition. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

