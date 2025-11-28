How Family Inspiration Sparked Purity Muthoni Ngigi’s U. S. Dream

From a small village in Ngenya, Nyanduma Ward, Lari Sub-County in Kiambu County, Kenya Purity Muthoni Ngigi has always believed that one day she would pursue her education abroad. Born and raised in the area, Purity attended Kariguini Primary School before proceeding to high school, later joining Laikipia University in Nyahururu where she graduated with First-Class Honors in Agricultural Economics.

Purity’s dream to study in the United States was inspired by her aunt and uncle, who have lived in Georgia for over 20 years. Her uncle, a doctor, introduced her to the International Scholars Program (ISP) and has been one of her greatest sources of encouragement. The two have supported her education from an early age, motivating her to follow a similar path and one day provide the same kind of support to others.

After completing her undergraduate studies, Purity’s initial plan was to enter the job market. In 2023, she attempted to apply for a work-study opportunity in Israel through an agency, but the process turned out to be fraudulent. Despite this setback, she remained determined to find another path forward.

Encouraged by her best friend, Sally—who is currently studying in Missouri—Purity revisited the ISP opportunity her uncle had once mentioned. She recalls that her biggest hesitation at the time was financial. The cost of the program felt daunting for an unemployed graduate. However, with her friend’s encouragement, she decided to take a chance.

When she visited the ISP office in July 2024, Purity was relieved to learn that the program’s minimum academic requirement had been revised to C+, making her eligible for enrollment. She immediately paid the registration fee and joined the program. Despite not having the full amount, she began by paying part of the tuition and gradually completed the rest.

Purity began preparing for the GMAT in September 2024 through ISP’s training resources. She dedicated herself to self-study, returning home to focus entirely on her preparation. On November 8th, she sat for her exam and passed successfully.

By then, the Spring 2025 intake had already closed, so she decided to wait for the Fall 2025 intake. When applications opened in January, Purity was among the first to submit her documents.

Reflecting on her journey, Purity credits her aunt, uncle, and the International Scholars Program for guiding her through each step. Her determination, combined with the right mentorship and support, turned what once felt like a distant dream into a tangible reality.

Today, Purity’s story stands as an example of resilience, faith, and the power of family inspiration — a reminder that even from the smallest villages, global dreams can take flight. She is set to pursue her Master’s in Business Analytics and Information Management at the University of Delaware in the United States.

