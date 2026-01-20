A New Academic Chapter for Albert in South Dakota, USA

Albert Bomukama’s journey to the United States is a story shaped by academic excellence, family inspiration, and the courage to pursue opportunities beyond borders.

Hailing from Mbarara, Uganda, Albert is set to begin his studies at the University of South Dakota, where he will pursue a Master of Science in Business Analytics. His decision to advance his education was grounded in a strong academic foundation. In 2024, he completed his undergraduate studies at Mbarara University of Science and Technology. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance with first-class honors.

Albert credits his strong undergraduate performance as a key factor that motivated him to pursue graduate studies. Equally influential was the encouragement he received from his elder brother, who is currently pursuing a PhD in Medical Engineering in the United States. Moreover, seeing a close family member succeed academically abroad strengthened Albert’s belief that he, too, could follow a similar path.

However, navigating the application and visa process would not have been possible on his own. He learned about the International Scholars Program (ISP) through a friend. This friend introduced him to the opportunities available for students seeking to study abroad.

According to Albert, ISP played a central role throughout the entire process. From university applications to visa preparation, the program provided structured guidance from start to finish. In particular, it supported students in Uganda and Kenya who may face logistical or financial challenges when applying independently.

Albert’s U.S. visa interview experience was smooth and straightforward. He arrived at the embassy well prepared and confidently responded to questions about his choice of program, his academic goals, and his plans after completing his studies. This preparation paid off. As a result, he achieved a successful visa outcome.

Looking ahead, Albert believes that earning a master’s degree in Business Analytics will significantly enhance his professional profile. He is confident that the advanced skills and global exposure he will gain will position him as a strong candidate for data analysis roles upon returning to Uganda. There, he hopes to contribute meaningfully to the evolving job market.

A New Academic Chapter for Albert in South Dakota, USA

