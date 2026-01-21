From Quitting University of Nairobi to Empowering Students in USA

Bob Mwiti’s journey is a powerful story of resilience, bold decision-making, and the unrelenting pursuit of opportunity. From growing up in rural Kenya to quitting the University of Nairobi (UoN) and later founding one of the largest diaspora education platforms, Mwiti’s life reflects the determination shared by millions of Africans seeking global success.

A Dream Born in the Village

In 1998, young Bob Mwiti missed his first chance to join Nairobi School after his grandparents were unable to raise the required $500 in fees. The disappointment was crushing, but it planted a seed that would shape his destiny.

- Advertisement -

“Education was my only way out of village life. And I was determined to make it happen.”

Four years later, Mwiti scored a B+ (71 points) in the 2001 KCSE, qualifying for university admission. His dream finally came true when he received an acceptance letter from the University of Nairobi’s Chiromo Campus, where he enrolled for a Bachelor of Science degree, with plans to major in Mathematics.

Life at the University of Nairobi

Reporting to UoN in October 2003 felt surreal. For Mwiti, it was a symbol of success—escaping rural life and entering one of Africa’s most prestigious institutions. He reunited with old friends and immersed himself in a new world of academic excellence.

- Advertisement -

However, reality struck hard.

Just three months into his studies, lecturers went on strike, and students were sent home. That moment forced Mwiti to make one of the boldest decisions of his life.

The Bold Move to Strathmore University

Rather than wait for uncertainty at UoN, Mwiti chose to transfer to Strathmore University in 2004, pursuing a degree in Accounting and Finance—a field he genuinely loved.

Strathmore was expensive, but with financial support from his father, Mwiti committed fully to the new path. Unlike Mathematics, business excited him.

“I chose what my heart desired, not what looked impressive on paper.”

This decision would later shape his entrepreneurial future.

From Student to Diaspora Entrepreneur

Years later, Mwiti transformed his passion for education and global mobility into a thriving venture—the International Scholars Program (ISP).

Today, InternationalScholarsProgram.com is regarded as one of the largest diaspora education and migration platforms, helping students from Africa and the Global South to:

Access international scholarships

Study in North America

Secure work opportunities abroad

Navigate global education systems with expert support

The platform has empowered thousands of students to unlock global careers and break socioeconomic barriers.

Lessons from Bob Mwiti’s Journey

Mwiti’s story resonates deeply with the Kenyan and African diaspora because it reflects shared struggles—financial hardship, limited opportunities, and the courage to start over.

His core message:

Stop waiting for perfect conditions.

Start before you feel ready.

Experience comes after you begin.

“Most people want to start something, but fear holds them hostage. Make the decision. Just start.”

A Role Model for the African Diaspora

From quitting the University of Nairobi to building a global education brand, Bob Mwiti embodies the spirit of the modern African diaspora entrepreneur—bold, visionary, and impact-driven.

His journey proves that your starting point does not determine your destination.

About the International Scholars Program

The International Scholars Program (ISP) is a one-stop diaspora platform empowering students to study, live, and work abroad through:

Scholarship placement

University admissions

Career guidance

Visa and relocation support

🌍 Learn more: https://www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Like this: Like Loading...

Related