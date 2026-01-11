Irene Mbugua Murder Suspect Pleads not Guilty in Birmingham UK

A 34-year-old man charged with the murder of Kenyan care worker Irene Wanjiru Mbugua has pleaded not guilty at a court hearing in Birmingham UK.

David Walsh, 34, entered his plea during a brief hearing held by video link from HMP Birmingham on Tuesday, January 6. Walsh spoke only to confirm his not-guilty plea and was remanded in custody ahead of a full trial scheduled to begin on February 23.

Walsh is accused of murdering 46-year-old Irene Mbugua, a Kenyan national. She was found fatally injured at a residential property on Markby Road in the Winson Green area of Birmingham in the early hours of June 23, 2025.

Fatal Discovery in Winson Green

Emergency services were called to the address after concerns were raised about Ms Mbugua’s welfare. Upon arrival, police officers discovered her inside the house with severe head and facial injuries. Despite the efforts of paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court documents indicate that Ms Mbugua had been working as Walsh’s professional carer and had been assigned to support him several months before her death. Walsh was living on the same street where Ms Mbugua’s body was found.

Kenyan Care Worker in the UK

Ms Mbugua had moved to the United Kingdom from Kenya approximately two years ago to work in the care sector. This field is facing significant labour shortages across the UK.

She was a single mother of four children, all of whom currently live in Kenya.

Following her death, members of the Kenyan diaspora community in the UK and abroad launched a public fundraising appeal. The appeal aimed to help cover funeral and repatriation costs and to provide long-term support for her children.

Her killing has shocked both the local community in Birmingham and the wider Kenyan diaspora. This incident raised concerns about the safety of migrant care workers and vulnerable professionals working alone in private homes.

Trial Scheduled for February

Walsh remains in custody and will next appear in court when his trial begins on February 23. The case continues to draw significant public interest. This is due to the circumstances surrounding Ms Mbugua’s death and her role as a frontline care worker.

Authorities have not released further details ahead of the trial, and reporting restrictions remain in place.

