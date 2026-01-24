Irene Wanjiku’s Academic Path to the University of South Dakota

Advertisements

Irene Wanjiku Kamau’s journey to studying in the United States is a story of persistence, clarity of purpose, and resilience in the face of setbacks. Her academic and professional aspirations have always been deeply rooted in environmental sustainability, a passion that has guided her educational choices and long-term goals.

Irene is set to join the University of South Dakota, where she will pursue a Master of Science in Sustainability. Her academic foundation began at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT). There, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Horticulture and Landscape Technology. In addition, her undergraduate studies reinforced a long-standing interest in environmental systems, sustainability, and responsible land use. This interest shaped her desire to advance her education internationally.

Her dream of studying abroad did not come easily. Irene initially explored opportunities through the J-1 visa route at Ohio State University. However, this attempt did not yield the outcome she hoped for. While disappointing, the experience strengthened her resolve rather than discouraging her. Having known about the International Scholars Program (ISP) for several years since as early as 2018 during her second year of undergraduate study, Irene decided to formally begin her journey with the program.

Irene describes the journey as one with inevitable ups and downs but consistently highlights the strong support system provided by the ISP team. From application guidance to customer service, she found the staff responsive, accessible, and committed to ensuring that scholars were well supported at every stage.

A key pillar of her preparation was visa guidance and interview coaching. Through structured coaching sessions and weekly Q&A forums, Irene was able to gain clarity, confidence, and a deeper understanding of the visa process. These sessions played a critical role in helping her approach the visa interview with preparedness and composure.

Irene’s story also reflects remarkable determination. After facing a visa denial in July 2024, she made a firm decision not to give up. Instead, she committed herself fully to reapplying and refining her approach, prepared to attend multiple interviews if necessary. Her focus was clear: securing admission and progressing with her academic plans without delay. This mindset ultimately paid off, allowing her to move forward with her study plans.

She is now scheduled to depart aboard Qatar Airways. She will be transiting through Doha and Chicago (O’Hare) before arriving at her final destination in South Dakota. As she prepares for this new chapter, Irene emphasizes that while structured programs and guidance are essential, personal effort and perseverance remain the most critical factors in success.

Her message to prospective scholars is clear: preparation, resilience, and consistency matter. Guidance can open doors, but progress depends on one’s willingness to do the work, remain patient through challenges, and keep sight of the bigger picture. Irene’s journey stands as a powerful reminder that setbacks are not the end; they are often the turning point toward success.

