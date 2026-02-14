From Kibera Slum to Grand Valley State University Journey

Onyango Phill Collins was born and raised in Kibera, with his roots tracing back to Homa Bay County. Today, he is preparing to begin a new chapter in the United States at Grand Valley State University, where he will pursue a Master’s in Data Science and Analytics.

His journey has been defined by curiosity, persistence, and a clear long-term vision.

Phill completed his high school education at Homa Bay High School before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the Technical University of Kenya. After graduating, he worked for about a year and a half, gaining practical experience while quietly nurturing a bigger dream.

That dream was centered around artificial intelligence, specifically computer vision and its integration with robotics. He knew he wanted a program that would position him at the intersection of data, AI, and emerging technologies.

Phill first learned about the International Scholars Program years ago through Alex Chamwada’s Daring Abroad series. Back then, the program had a different name, but the idea stayed with him. When he finally decided to take the leap, he did not rush the decision.

Once he enrolled, the process began.

He applied to both Grand Valley State University and Temple University and received admission to both institutions. After careful discussion and career alignment considerations, he chose Grand Valley State University.

Phill describes the application and preparation process as smooth, though not without challenges. What stood out to him was the consistent support, follow-up calls, guidance during school selection, visa preparation resources, and mock interview materials. On the morning of his visa interview, the team even called to check if he felt ready.

His visa was approved.

Now, as he prepares to begin his master’s degree, Phill sees this as one step in a much bigger journey. His ultimate goal is to pursue a PhD in artificial intelligence and robotics, possibly in Australia. But for now, he is focused on mastering data science and building the technical foundation required for what lies ahead.

