Amani Ridge the Place of Peace in Kiambu-Optiven property

Amani Ridge the Place of Peace in Kiambu-Optiven property



Today was a beehive of activities at Amani Ridge the place of Peace. ( https://www.optiven.co.ke/properties/amani-ridge-the-place-of-peace-kiambu/ ) It’s all systems to to beat the promise made to customers.

- Advertisement -

The property has special favour- we got title deeds in record time, the suppliers of materials, the chief architect, mechanical & electrical engineers all customers of Amani Ridge the place of Peace.

Join the Optiven family today as we witness the formation of one of the best development in Kiambu. Do not be left out. Share this to your friends.

Contact Optiven Group:0723 400 500

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.optiven.co.ke

George Wachiuri Blog: www.georgewachiuri.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OptivenEnterprises/

Amani Ridge the Place of Peace in Kiambu-Optiven property