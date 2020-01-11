Death Announcement For Joe Shiteyia Shiluli Of Charlotte, NC

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the death of our dear beloved brother Mr. Joe Shiteyia Shiluli on Tuesday January 7, 2020 of Charlotte, NC, USA.

Joe was originally from Wagondo Village, Idakho South, Kakamega County, Kenya. Joe was the son of the late Henry Shiluli, and the Zipporah Shiluli. He was the brother to the late, Alan Shiluli, and Phylis Shiluli (Georgia), Beatrice Shadeya, Emily Shiluli, Vincent Mahuku Shiluli and Edwin Shiluli all from California, Christine Martel and Eva Gough of Canada

Joe is survived by his wife Alice Amayi Shiluli of Charlotte NC, and three sons, Eugene Andega Mainah of Atlanta, GA, Lishenga Shiluli and Lusimba Shiluli both from Charlotte, NC and a daughter Everlyn Alaga of Kakamega, Kenya.

Joe’s Memorial Service will be held in Charlotte NC on Saturday January 18th at 2:00pm. Plans are underway for the body to be flown to Kenya for burial.

Your kind assistance to the family with prayers as well as financial aid to assist with funeral costs is highly appreciated.