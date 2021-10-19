NEWSOBITUARIES

Gone Too Soon: Death Announcemnet of Rodah Anono of New Jersey

By Diaspora Messenger
Gone Too Soon: Death Announcemnet of Rodah Anono of New Jersey

We regret to announce, the discomforting news  that  Rodah Anono passed on to Glory on Thursday 14th of October 2021 at around 4pm a shortwhile after being rushed to hospital.

She was born in Kima, Emmunwa village, Vieira County and has been a local resident of New Jersey USA.

We thank God for her well lived life, a woman of faith – she fought a good fight of faith and finished her race. We are grateful for her love and care for us, the impactful life she lead even as she transitions into a much better place into eternal Glory!

Following her demise, the family intends to send her remains back home in Kenya, Vihiga county for burial.

The family is kindly asking for prayers and financial help towards this endeavor.

We shall communicate and relay more information when it becomes available

Kindly send your contributions to Reuben Okoko

Cash app : $Reubok
+1 862 485 8039

Zelle :  +1 862 485 8039

Gone Too Soon: Death Announcemnet of Rodah Anono of New Jersey 

 

