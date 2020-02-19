Bodies of two Kenyan nationals found in a house in Gurugram India

Bodies of two Kenyan nationals found in a house in Gurugram India:Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Bodies of two Kenyan nationals, including a woman, were found at a PG in Gurugram on Tuesday.

“We received complaints that smell was coming from the accommodation of two Kenyan nationals, one of whom is a lady and used to work as a teacher in a school, and the other is her friend,” ACP Crime, Gurugram, Preet Pal Singh told reporters here.

“Upon breaking in the accommodation, the body of the lady was found lying on the floor while the body of the male was found hanging from the geyser. Prima facie it appears that the body had been lying there for three or four days,” Singh said.

The Kenya embassy has informed about the incident according to the police official.

The police are waiting for the post-mortem results of the two bodies.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Source-sierraleonenews.net

