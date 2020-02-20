Distinguished icons in our society: What’s Your True Value to Humanity?

We always recognize and celebrate great individuals who impact notable positive value in our society. These are persons such as Prof. Wangari Maathai, Deaden Kimathi Wachiuri, Teresa Nyawira, Nelson Mandela among others, whose contribution and influence can never be waived off.

These are people who have made memorable positive impact through their exemplary living.

The good news is that both you and I can also become distinguished icons in our society and here are some five tips on how you can hack it:

1. Treat humanity with dignity:

Valuing people is and will always be a noble investment. Being good will cost you nothing, smiling to people is a natural medicine to humanity. Treating people politely will add value to both you and the society. This kind of culture is what recently made Optiven Group to get recognition at London Stock Exchange; https://www.optiven.co.ke/newsblogs/optiven-featured-on-companies-that-inspire-africa/

Just being good and treating humanity with the dignity everyone deserves, also helped Optiven to clinch the Best Employer in Africa: https://www.optiven.co.ke/newsblogs/optiven-takes-the-africa-best-employer-brand-award-for-2019/

Treat everyone that you come across with dignity, it will always have untold results, ultimately.

2. Have burning passion in what you do:

Avoid copying others as we are all as unique as our thumb prints. I remember when I was young in business; I was copying others because they seemed more successful than I was. This led me to failing 15 times! http://www.businessdailyafrica.com/I-failed-15-times-on-the-way-to-building-Sh1bn-real-estate-firm/-/1248928/2618544/-/xgil53z/-/index.html

Passion intensifies in you high levels of creativity, productivity, satisfaction and energy.

3. Help others to see their potential:

Many people do not see neither recognize their true potential. You can touch their lives by encouraging them to realize their true capabilities. Show them the way and how they can move towards great success. Use your energy to empower, guide and offer opportunities to others. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ind5DVO3MBU

4. Mix your business, career or calling with philanthropy:

Life itself is a free gift from God. The resources you have are loaned to you. The intellect and emotional intelligence are all part of the gifts that do not belong to you. Use them to lift someone, reward someone and do not expect any payback, praise or recognition. Just do it, learn more on: https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2596770290560657&id=1538104626427234

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1036314340087135&id=100011257366456

5. Share your knowledge with others:

Say no to selfishness and bury any sense of pride in you. Life without secrets is the best that there is. Be open on your dealings and let your ‘Yes’ always be ‘Yes’ and your ‘No’ always be ‘No.’ Live not to praise people but to uplift them. Share the experiences and the know-how that you have accumulated over time on a book, a blog, a YouTube channel – here is one of my many YouTube topics: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6lhbAm2eKQQ – You can also share your knowledge through direct interactions and on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/georgeoptiven/ or through any other relevant social media platform. I have tried it and writing on this blog is my way of sharing knowledge with you, my valued reader.

Contact Optiven Group:0723 400 500

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.optiven.co.ke

George Wachiuri Blog: www.georgewachiuri.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OptivenEnterprises/

