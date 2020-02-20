Suspected murder, suicide: Kenyan couple found dead in India

Gurugram: Decomposing bodies of a man and a woman, who according to the police were Kenyan nationals, were found in a room of a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Sushant Lok-1 on Monday evening. While no suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police suspect that the man killed the woman and then killed himself, following a tiff.

The police said the 26-year-old woman, identified as Njogu Ruth Gathigia, had come to India in August 2018 on an intern visa and worked with the primary wing of an international school in DLF-5. She did her internship at the school for a year, between August 2018 and August 2019, after which she quit the school. As per the passport details, a copy of which is available with HT, the woman was a Kenyan national. (HT is in possession of a passport copy and letter issued by the school for the visa).

Usha Kundu, assistant commissioner of police, headquarters, said that they received a call on Monday evening from the PG owner, informing them of the incident. “A team from the Sushant Lok police station was sent to the spot. The PG staff and friends of the couple had already broken open the room’s main door, but found no one in the room. When they tried to open the bathroom, it was found locked from the inside, following which they informed police,” she said.

A police team as well as a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) visited the PG and took the fingerprints and other samples of the two who had died, the police said. “The woman was found lying on the floor of the bathroom and the man was found hanging, by a hook, from the geyser,” said Kundu.

The police are suspecting that the woman was strangulated, as there were no external injuries, and the man hanged himself after that.

The police found passports of both the deceased from the room. The deceased man was identified as one Mbaya David Kiogora, also a Kenyan national, but the police are yet to ascertain where he was working and for how long he was staying with the woman. The neighbours told the police that they had seen the man for the first time on February 15, in the company of the woman.

The police said that the man was not seen earlier, but the friends of the couple said that they lived together. A team of police also visited the school where the woman worked to get details about her and also to collect a copy of her visa letter, said police.

Kundu said that the woman was last seen entering the PG on February 15 evening. Her family members tried to contact her, but their calls went unanswered, following which the family members of the woman got suspicious and contacted her friends, who then visited the PG on Monday and found her room locked from the inside.

They were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead. The bodies were sent to Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police informed the embassy concerned and the family members of the deceased on Monday evening.

“We are in touch with the embassy and they have initiated the formalities. We are waiting for the family members to reach, following which the post-mortem examination will be conducted and the bodies will be handed over to them. We are yet to ascertain what exactly they did for a living and what led to the alleged murder and suicide,” said Kundu.

Meanwhile, the Sushant Lok police said they have registered a case under Section 174 (police to inquire and report on suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

