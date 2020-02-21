Justice Sankale ole Kantai arrested allegedly over Cohen’s murder probe.

Court of Appeal Judge Sankale Ole Kantai has been arrested.

Citizen TV broke the news that Justice Sankale was arrested by DCI officers after meeting with a murder suspect.

An ongoing investigation reported by Daily Nation on February 21, 2020, revealed details of a judge’s collusion with a murder suspect.

Former Citizen TV journalist Hussein Mohamed reported that Justice Sankale was arrested in connection with Sarah Cohen’s murder case.

Accessing private messages between the judge and the suspect, the daily reported that the jurist, who could not be named due to the sensitivity of the case, met the accused at Kisumu Aqua Pool Bar where he was staying after she reached out to him looking for advice on her case.

The paper highlighted that the judge not only covered the cost of her flight from Nairobi Wilson Airport to Kisumu but also sent a driver to pick her up.

According to the investigative report, the duo allegedly spent two nights at the hotel before the suspect returned to Nairobi following a 4.30 p.m. summon requiring that she report to Kilimani Police Station.

The circumstances surrounding the case grew even murkier as it was revealed that the suspect had sent copies of police statements to the judge with the request that he look them over and suggest changes.

“This is what the police have recorded, peruse, add/remove what is necessary and return…” she requested in a text message to the judge, referring to a soft copy of the police statement she had just recorded.

The jurist made the changes as per her request and the suspect filed the second copy at the station, but the police retained both copies on file: The first one she had recorded and the amended version from the guardian of the law.

Because it is an ongoing case, the new information may significantly shake the already fragile confidence that the public has in the Judiciary.

Kenyans are left to ponder, who will guard the guardians?

By DENIS MWANGI

