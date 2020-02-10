Kenyan Pastor David Kariuki Chogi dies of lung cancer in Dallas TX

It’s with humble acceptance of God’s will that the family and Christ Fountain Church Dallas Texas, would like to inform you of the promotion to glory of Rev.David Kariuki Chogi.

He went to be with the Lord after been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer two weeks ago.

He succumbed while receiving treatment at Denton Presbyterian hospital On Friday Feb 7th at 6:24am.

He is father to Grace Njeri Mbuthia, Rachel Mboo Kariuki-Dallas Texas,Josphat Kariuki Chogi, Leah Wamaitha Chogi ,Charles Kamithi Chogi, George Gerishon Gitau Chogi and Edwin Ngethe Chogi. Grandpa to Peter Muhuhu- Kansas USA, Jacinta Wambui- Dallas Texas, Peris Maguathi and Nelson Ngunyi- MckinneyTexas.

Family and friends started fellowships and meetings for burial arrangements from Feb 7th at 6pm at his daughter’s residence, 613 Spillway Dr, little Elm Tx.

The budget for body transportation to Kenya and the burial is $25,000.

Please, let’s give our support through Cashup Rachel Kariuki 9134286462, Zelle or

Bank of America A/C 518005226753, Name : Rachel Kariuki.

Memorial service will be held on Sunday Feb 16th at Fountain church 2783 Valwood Pkwy Dallas Texas 75234 Time:3:00Pm

Contacts Ven. Dr. Joseph Gatungu 3135663078. Nelson Ngunyi 2147142350. Esther Choru 9783282404. Kenneth Karumbo 9783909260. Peter Muhuhu 9133961669.

Please let’s all support this family. God bless you

