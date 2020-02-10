VIDEO: Revealed-Working in Saudi Arabia is not all bad says Miriam
VIDEO: Revealed-Working in Saudi Arabia is not all bad says Miriam
Some Kenyans working in Saudi Arabia gives a different picture of working in the Middle East. In an interview with Jeremy Damaris of a Diaspora Television Network in USA, the many negative stories we hear is not all true,there are good benefits and some women’s lives have changed.
Miriam Mbucho has been in Saudi Arabia for 8 years,she started as a house girl but took a cause teaching English and she is now a founder of Kenyan ladies in Saudi Arabia.
Watch the video:
Source-Kikuyu Diaspora Television USA