Mourners at Daniel Arap Moi’s funeral to get free soda and bread

The government on Monday, February 10, 2020, announced that the first 30,000 mourners at former President Daniel Moi’s funeral will be given free snacks.

Through a press conference, Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya stated that a programme of the event, soda, and bread will be given to the first 30,000 people after arrival.

He added that a similar number of chairs and a mega tent had, at the time, already been hired in preparation for the event.

Natembeya further that stated there will be several buses that will be available to transport the residents from Nakuru town to Moi’s home in Kabarak and back.

Speaking on the traffic along the Nairobi-Malaba road, Natembeya advised motorists to adhere to the rules and avoid overlapping. He said that those who will be found overlapping will have their cars seized and taken to the police station and stay there for a week.

On Saturday, February 8, thousands of Kenyans flocked the parliament house to view Moi’s body in a bid to pay their last respects.

Thousands more are expected at the Parliament as today marks the final day for Kenyans to view Moi’s body.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said the country is prepared to host 10 heads of state who will be attending Moi funeral.

By Babu Tendu

Source-standardmedia.co.k