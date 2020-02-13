Nothing compares to having a Home in Nairobi Metropolis

Why it is vital to have a home in Nairobi Metropolis/Kiambu and Machakos

I was walking in the City of Nairobi and only after a short distance, I bumped across this friend of mine whom I hadn’t seen for over 10 years. In a span of 5 minutes, he had shared his story with me on how he had been kicked out of his house after having a myriad or obstacles, including some challenge with his marriage.

He had a home but as it is today, he is in a small house and unable to raise rent. What happened? Maybe he listened to some wrong advice or was unable to handle his family responsibilities properly. We may need an FB live talk on this and what families must do to side-step such avoidable conflicts.

But for now, allow me to jump straight to my topic of the day, why it is vital to have a home in Nairobi.

Nairobi metropolis includes all surroundings such as Kiambu, Kitengela, Machakos and others . These areas has a population of almost 10 million people, according to the recent national census.

So, here are some of the top benefits of having a home in Nairobi:

1. You say Kwaheri to monthly rent:

This is one thing that many Kenyans always trusted God for. I still remember sharing a bedsitter in Pangani, where I was accommodating seven of my campus friends. The landlord was always at my door on every 1st of the month. It was tough as the salary was always meager and irregular.

Today, I celebrate every customer who has built a home for their family. When I look at the homes that are mushrooming at Victory Gardens Phase 1, 2, 3 & 4, I thank God and share in the joy of our customers. Have a peep at the progress being made by these customers courtesy of their partnership with Optiven https://www.optiven.co.ke/properties/victory-gardens-kitengela/

2. A home gives satisfaction and promotes self-worth to the owners:

Owning a home is a sure sign of comfort. Owning one in Nairobi, the economic hub of East Africa, is the ultimate joy and source of true comfort.

We, at Optiven have opted to partner with hundreds of customers to facilitate their dream of owning homes in Nairobi and its surroundings a reality.

The idea of offering our customers a solid two years’ installment plan exemplifies Optiven’s commitment to helping our customers to own homes.

We are looking at sharing happiness with hundreds of people. This year, we started off with signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Equity Bank, consequently enabling many to pay only 10% deposit and get an whooping 90% payment done by the bank, which is released within 7 days. What’s more, no penalties on faster payment. Now most of you reading this article can own a property on 18-hole, par 72 golf course along the famous Thika Superhighway. https://www.optiven.co.ke/properties/luxurious-thika-superhighway-properties/

3. Having a home in Nairobi means having Peace of mind:

With a home in Nairobi, you rest knowing that retirement is sorted and that you have a sure bet to rest and relax at your sundowner age. To many, this is a dream come true and to Optiven, we care for all categories to ensure that ownership of a home is an easy reality.

We offer properties from as low as 399k to 695k (Hekima, Rafiki), https://www.optiven.co.ke/properties/peace-gardens-mweiga-nyeri-county/

Medium cost 1.295M to 2.295M (Garden of Joy Machakos, Victory Gardens Kitengela https://www.optiven.co.ke/properties/garden-of-joy-machakos/

And higher level 3.8M to 9.6M (Amani Ridge, Luxurious Superhighway Plots-Thika Greens)

https://www.optiven.co.ke/properties/amani-ridge-the-place-of-peace-kiambu/

Plus readymade houses through our sister company (www.pmcestates.co.ke)

Our wish for you is to offer you a request to join the Optiven movement and be part of those being celebrated. If you still want to join the vision, you can use the Optiven app & become an independent sales agent. How do you do that?

Contact Optiven Group:0723 400 500

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.optiven.co.ke

George Wachiuri Blog: www.georgewachiuri.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OptivenEnterprises/

By George Wachiuri