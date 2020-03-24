Happy Investors Receive Title Deeds from Username Investments
Username Investments Clients receiving title deeds
Happy Investors Receive Title Deeds from Username InvestmentsUsername Investments continues to provide genuine, affordable, strategic, value-added properties with ready title deeds.
Invest today in Selim Plains Konza prime residential 1/8th acre plots now selling at a cash price of Ksh 299,000 with an available instalment payment plan.
The project is located 15 minutes’ drive from Konza City along the upcoming Greater Southern bypass that links Konza and Isinya. Konza SGR sub-station is even nearer and already complete. Selim Plains-Konza can also be accessed from Kitengela route from KAG University.