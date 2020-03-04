Party After Party: Sonko celebrates birthday in style, throws lavish party

When it comes to flamboyant Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, the phrase ‘Go big or go home’ reigns supreme. There are no in-betweens.

This was in display a few days ago when he went all out on his birthday and spared no expense to ensure his big day was memorable.

Political theatrics aside, the governor took the time to reflect on his life and spent quality time with his family and close friends as they ate, popped champagne and made merry.

Governor Sonko with his wife Primrose [Photo: Instagram @mummy.in.business]

Taking to his Instagram, he stated that he was grateful for his upbringing that is rooted in several counties and the quality of life that he enjoys.

“I take this opportunity to ignore the current situation that I’m facing for a while and join my family to thank God for the love of life on this great day of my life. It is written in the book of Jeremiah 1:19; ‘They will fight against you but will not overcome you, for I am with you and will rescue you’,” declares the Lord.

“Son of many counties: fathered by Machakos County, mothered by Meru County, step-mothered by Makueni County, schooled by Kwale County, brought up in Mombasa County, trained at Lamu County, matured in Taita Taveta County, in-lawed by Embu county married from Kitui County, enriched by Kilifi and Kwale Counties, farmer in Kajiado, rancher in Narok County, neighbour of Kiambu County, friend of Murang’a County, King of Nairobi County and Goodwill Ambassador of Kenya & Africa… H.E. Mike Sonko,” wrote the governor.

Governor Sonko with his wife Primrose [Photo: Instagram @mummy.in.business]

What’s a birthday without a tear-jerking social media appreciation post?

Well, the governor’s eldest daughter, Saumu Mbuvi – heavy with child, took to her Instagram and wished her father a happy birthday in a moving birthday letter.

“To my dearest dad, you truly are the best dad in the world and I want you to know that we love you lots and lots. Happy birthday daddy, may God fulfil your hearts desires.

“You May just be one person to the world but to us are our World. May God give you all the strength you need to keep fighting, good health and happiness. Happy born day papa,” wrote Saumu.

Governor Sonko with Senator Loitiptip [Photo: Instagram @mummy.in.business]

In a separate post, Governor Sonko, who prides himself as the youngest grandfather, wished her expectant daughter well in her relationship with her new man.

The city boss went on to advise Kenyans aw well to stop being humiliated by circumstances that they find themselves in and are beyond their control, rather to embrace the situation and learn through it.

“Shida yetu wa Kenya nikuogopa aibu ndogo ndogo. Be proud of yourself no matter how bad the situation is. Just appreciate your family. As I thank God for another additional year on my life and as one of the youngest grandfathers, I’m so glad that my grand Dorraa Sasha will soon have a kid Sis. Haters talk during the day but sleep at night and life goes on as usual.”

Governor Sonko with his family [Photo: Instagram @mummy.in.business]

By Diana Anyango

