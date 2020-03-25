Salaries: Uhuru and Ruto take 80% pay cut in wake of economic crisis

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto will take an 80% pay cut as the country grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“My government has offered a voluntary salary reduction to senior government officials,” Uhuru said.

Cabinet Secretaries will take a 30 per cent pay cut, as will Chief Administrative Secretaries.

Uhuru has also directed the Treasury to offer 100 per cent tax relief for persons earning a gross income of Sh24000.

Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax will also be reduced from 30 per cent to 25.

“There will be a reduction of the income tax rate from its maximum of 30 to 25 per cent,” he said.

These recommendations are subject to approval.

Uhuru recommended a reduction of corporation tax from 30 per cent to 25 per cent.