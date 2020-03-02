Shock as MKU Student Dies After Horrific 7th Floor Jump

Students at the Mount Kenya University (MKU) were left in a state of shock after one of their own jumped off the seventh floor of the institution’s Chancellor’s Tower at the main campus in Thika, on Monday, March 2.

- Advertisement -

The young man succumbed to the injuries sustained while receiving treatment at the Thika Level V Hospital where he had been rushed.

Thika Deputy County Police Commander Daniel Kitavi, while speaking to Citizen Digital, revealed that the incident was being treated as a suspected case of suicide.

Image Mt Kenya University hostels in Thika. TWITTER

Reports regarding what prompted him to take the fatal plunge are not yet clear, however, his fellow students claimed that he had been constantly stating that he would take his won life due to issues he only termed as personal.

A video of the student being rushed to the hospital following his fall went viral on social media, with several students sharing their shock as well as highlighting the seriousness of mental health issues.

“Not trying to justify suicide but most of you don’t understand it cause you’re happy. Mental illnesses are real and it’s a shame how ignorant people are of them,” Husain posted on Twitter.

The body of the student was moved to the General Kago Funeral Home as investigations into the incident continue.

The latest incident is one among hundreds in a disturbing trend of similar incidents across the country.

The World Population Review ranks Kenya at position 114 among 175 countries with the highest suicide rates. Furthermore, Kenya’s suicide rate is at least 6.5 suicides per 100,000 people, a figure echoed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Image The Thika Level 5 Hospital in Thika.

By EDDY MWANZA

Shock as MKU Student Dies After Horrific 7th Floor Jump