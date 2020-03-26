Stay Home: Be Safe – make passive income with Optiven App

Business has now shifted to our homes and on our Smart Phones. The offices are no longer the seat of power.

After all, lockdown does not mean businesses closure but rather, a change that we must all comply with.

We, at Optiven continue to offer hundreds of Kenyans a chance to earn passive income even at this very difficult period that the world is experiencing.

Our recent innovation, Shamba Mkononi App, has been making many people smile as they earn additional income at the touch of their mobile phone. Simply download this App from Google play store: https://bit.ly/2nsywJ3 / iOS users: https://plots.optiven.co.ke/

It was only last Friday that we awarded several Kenyans for referring customers to this amazing App. You can easily download, register and earn (Google play store link https://bit.ly/2nsywJ3 / iOS users: https://plots.optiven.co.ke/)

The App has inbuilt Artificial intelligence that consolidates all your referrals for unlimited time, it automatically sends you an SMS alert when your referral buys or commits. It also shows you how much is payable to you. You only need to have people join the App through your link generated after you register. After that, you only just wait for the good news of extra income into your pocket.

Click the link below for more information about the App

https://youtu.be/6PEujkgnWlQ

For further assistance: call us on

0740400400 / 0741700700

Email: [email protected]

