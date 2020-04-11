Kenyan man James Karanu Waweru dies of Covid-19 in UK

It is with deep sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the death of James Karanu Waweru of Hounslow (UK) through Covid-19 on 1st April 2020 at West Middlesex Hospital.

He was the Son of the late Benjamin Waweru and Racheal Wanjiru Waweru of Githunguri Kenya. Husband to Lydia Wairimu (Kenya) and Shiran (UK). Father to Benjamin Waweru, Racheal Wanjiru, Macharia Wanjiku and Shan Rathnayake.

Brother to Gideon Munjuru, The Late Ruth Wanjiru, Timothy Kamau, Margaret Wambui, Director of Makimii Children Home Kenya, Reverend Samuel Nduati (FEM- Githunguri), The Late Hannah Nyambura and Stephen Migwi. Cousin to Simon Kamau Kahara and Racheal Wanjiru (Shiru Wanjau), Joseph Nduati all of UK, Sammy and Tom Macharia of Netherlands, and many more who are abroad and in Kenya. Relative to Nancy Wanjiru Muigai and Margaret Wangui Muigai of UK.

Funeral will take place at Westham Cemetary, London on Friday the 17th April 2020 and due to the government restrictions, only 10 people are allowed for the burial.

For any financial support please use the details below: S K Kahara, Account – 28944774, Sort Code – 070116, Bank: Nationwide or Margaret Muigai, Account- 10404969, Sort Code – 204660 in Barclays Bank.

For more information please contact: Simon Kahara: 07727111720, Shiru Wanjau: 07578609050. Margaret Muigai: 07958905521.

Mathew 5: 9 – Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God. Rest in peace, James till we meet again.

Source-Misterseed.com

