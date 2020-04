Veteran media personality Maina Kageni hospitalized after throwing up

Veteran media personality Maina Kageni has dispelled rumours swirling over his hospitalization.

Taking to Twitter soon after news that he was in the hospital became public, Kageni stated that he has not contracted coronavirus.

Kageni clarified that he checked into an unnamed facility after he threw up on Saturday, April 18, and would soon be heading home after tests are completed.

“I’m ok, guys….. I just came in for tests after throwing up last night….. Now about to go for my CT scan then I head home…… thanks for the concert and prayers….. I love you very much!!!!! #SioCorona!!!!!” Tweeted the Classic 105 presenter.

Music to the ears of concerned Kenyans who had camped on his social media page, worried of his wellbeing.

