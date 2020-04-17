VIDEO: Betrayal of Kenyan citizens stranded in China
Citizen TV anchor Yvonne Okwara accused the government of betraying Kenyan citizens stranded in China after the government reportedly accused them of being behind a new wave of COVID-19 infections
Speaking during Yvonne’s Take segment on Citizen TV on Thursday, April 16, Okwara dismissed the government’s handling of the crisis that saw Kenyans spend the night in the streets and without basic necessities.
“Kenyans in China were mistreated and locked out of their homes. A couple expecting a baby was reportedly denied medical assistance at a nearby hospital.
“They then did the natural thing that a child would do and ran to their mother, which would be the Kenyan Embassy in Beijing to seek help, but this help was not forthcoming so they were forced to sleep in the streets,” she narrated.
Okwara questioned the silence from the Kenyan Ambassador to China Sarah Serem and CS Foreign affairs Rachel Omamo at a time when they were supposed to execute the mandate that has them occupying their offices at the Ministry.
Foreign Affairs PS Macharia Kamau who gave a presser praising Serem for working “exceptionally hard in light of tough circumstances in China” also earned the wrath of Okwara as she insisted that Kenyans in China were in a tougher spot than Serem.
“Well, it has been difficult for the Kenyans too, considering that many have slept in the streets, have been denied healthcare at hospitals and access to public transport.
“Meanwhile, I am sure that the ambassador herself has had a place to sleep, food to eat and will get medical attention if she requires it,” Okwara disputed Macharia Kamau’s assertions.
Okwara further accused Kamau of blaming the victims of the mistreatment as being undocumented and not registered with the embassy, a matter that while Okwara conceded might have been true, was of no consequence since the victims were Kenyans either way.
She compared the handling of the crisis in China with the way Chinese citizens found in Kenya illegally had been handled, especially after one was caught whipping a hotel worker, to the chagrin of the country.
