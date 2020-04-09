Video of ‘President Yoweri Museveni’ doing push-ups goes viral

A viral video and several screengrabs from it have been widely shared on social media claiming to show Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni doing more 10 push-up.

The posts are Misleading .The video is of Ugandan comedian Herbert Mendo Ssegujja popularly known as Teacher Mpamire who earned his fame by mimicking President Yoweri Museveni.

In the clips, he has Museveni’s signature beige hat and yellow shirt and does push-ups on a red carpet in what looks like an open garden.Beside him is a woman who is counting the number of reps and laughs when Teacher Mpamire hits the 10-reps mark.”Mr. President you still have stamina, that’s very wonderful…” she says.

President Museveni does 30 press ups, how many can you do? Posted by Kakensa Media on Thursday, April 9, 2020

Teacher Mpamire’s viral video, carefully shot to hide his facMuseveni e, comes barely a day after President Museveni said he will show people how to exercise indoors.was cautioning people from running and working-out outside as a way of preventing the spread of Covid-19 in the East African county currently under lockdown.

Yoweri K Museveni ✔@KagutaMuseveni I saw a video of so many people on the Northern bypass walking and running around that, they are exercising. This should stop. If you want to exercise, you can do that indoors. I will show you how it is done tomorrow. I will do a video for you. 7,930 Twitter Ads info and privacy

The president has lately been very active on Twitter since the first case of Covid-19 was reported in Uganda.Update:True to his words, President Yoweri Museveni shared pictures of him working-out in the house.

By Judah Ben-Hur

Source-standardmedia.co.ke

