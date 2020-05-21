Bishop Margaret Wanjiru Hospitalized With Coronavirus

Former Starehe MP and Jesus Is Alive Ministries founder Bishop Margaret Wanjiru has been hospitalized.

She is said to have been taken ill and has been diagnosed with the novel COVID-19.

Sources indicate that the former Nairobi County governor aspirant had some 18 people over at her Runda home before she was admitted to an undisclosed hospital.

It is not clear why she had people over at the home yet the government has banned gatherings of more than 15 people.

It has also been said that 8 out of the 18 house guests have also contracted the disease.

Reports also indicate that Bishop Wanjiru is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is in stable condition.

All her contacts have been traced and have been quarantined.

NTV Kenya ✔@ntvkenya Former Assistant Minister for Housing Margaret Wanjiru is currently in ICU after she was diagnosed with COVID-19; She is currently in a stable condition and all her contacts have been traced and taken into quarantine. #NTVTonight @MarkMasai 130 Twitter Ads info and privacy Kenya’s virus cases on Thursday shot to 1,109 after recording the highest number of positive cases in a day.

80 cases were reported today as the ministry of health warned that cases are likely to grow in the months of August and September.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe urged Kenyans especially those between the ages of 18 and 39 to avoid moving around as they were the most active.

He also advised against having visitors in your homes specially where there are children.

Nairobi continues to be the most affected having recorded 41 cases, today only.

Coronavirus has killed 50 people, locally.

Source-https://www.kahawatungu.com/