Death Announcement For Onesmus J Njiru Of Dracut, Massachusetts

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our father Onesmus J Njiru. He was a loving husband to Felicia Njiru and caring father to three daughters Anne Njiru, Janice Njiru, and Connie Njiru. Loving Grandfather of six four in Kenya; Nia, Mackena, Mila, and Sifa. Two grandchildren living in USA Malaika and Julian. A father in law to George Kuria residing in Kenya.

After suffering a sudden cardiac arrest Mr. O as he was fondly called by all close friends. He was a well known and beloved man throughout the Kenyan community in Massachusetts. He would always go out of his way to help when needed. For this reason we seek help with funds our dear brothers and sisters, help us arise and practice that which is the core of our motherland: the spirit of umoja and harambee help with raising the funeral expenses $25,000.

He always went out of his way to offer help where it was needed. It is for this reason that we are kindly reaching out to you our dear brothers and sisters to arise and practise that which is the core fabric of our motherland: the spirit of Umoja and Harambee, to help offset the funeral expenses $25,000

To extend your sympathy and help our Father find a befitting send off in this land far from home, kindly send your donation to:

CashApp: $Anne J Njiru 978-259-5481 or Connie Njiru: 978-770-7130 or Felicita Njiru: 978-735-6870

For more information, kindly contact Anne Njiru at

978-259-5481

Connie Njiru at

978-770-7130

Thank you for honoring his memory with your kind and meaningful tribute

Kindly follow this link to join the WhatsApp group

https://chat.whatsapp.com/JKSf3olLkVa7JdSxuvpxG3

