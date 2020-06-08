Kenyan Woman Naila Lesaloi Who Recovered From Coronavirus Dies

When Naila Lesaloi was discharged from the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital in May, she was in high spirits having defeated the Coronavirus.

She took to social media to thank all those who gave her support as she battled the virus and was looking forward to going back to her family.

On May 13, 2020, she revealed she had a testimony of God’s grace and favour.

“Thanks Kajiado county paid my bill. I’m home finally…Sleeping in my bed,” she wrote on Facebook.

According to her sister Winnie Lesaloi, Naila started experiencing breathing complications just days after she was discharged.

She was taken to Kitengela Hospital before being transferred ro Kajiado hospital.

Naila was immediately put on oxygen but for the past few days she has been unresponsive.

“My sister Naila Lesaloi N passed away yesterday (Saturday). She’s now in a better place, where there’s no sickness or pain. She is at peace.

“After a few days of leaving hospital she started experiencing breathing problems, she was taken by our brother Lemie Lenge’te Lesaloi to Kitengela hospital where later she was transferred to Kajiado hospital.

“The last few days she’s been unresponsive and breathing with the help of oxygen. She has left behind two children. Job and Grace. Rest well Sima!” she wrote.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health announced that 167 people had tested positive for the coronavirus, the highest ever in a day.

That brings the national tally to 2,767 confirmed cases.

The Health Ministry says it tested 2, 833 samples in the last 24 hours, adding that the high number of positive cases is as a result of high targeted testing.

Some 125 of the new cases are male, and 42 female.

The ministry has also discharged 46 patients, bringing total recoveries in the country to 752.

One more person has succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 84.

Source-standardmedia.co.ke