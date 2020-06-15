MDKO Open enrollment: A Kenya welfare organization in Baltimore MD

Making a difference when it matters most: Maryland Kenya Organization ( MDKO) is a Non-Profit Organization whose aim is to bring Kenyans living in Maryland together in order to improve their social-economic well being while providing assistance to them at their time of need.

Helping The Community

Extend funds to a member for a qualifying occurrence upon verification. This will eliminate need for fundraisers. Affected member will be able to start necessary arrangements because they will not have to wait for fundraiser.

One Step at a Time

Communicate with members to inform and help in logistics when a member is faced with extenuating situation. Speak on behalf of our members on welfare matters where appropriate.

Open enrollment ends in July 31st 2020-Call 443 554 5188 or email [email protected] to enroll. https://www.marylandkenyansorganization.org/

