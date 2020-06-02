President Uhuru very excited to have a grandson named after him

By Diaspora Messenger
President Uhuru very excited to have a grandson named after him

President Uhuru Kenyatta is "very excited" to have a grandson after his son Jomo Kenyatta and his wife Fiona welcomed their second child.

Last week, we reported that Fiona Achola Kenyatta delivered a baby boy on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Nairobi Hospital.

The boy was named Uhuru after the Head of State, and he arrived a little over two years after Jomo and Fiona welcomed a baby girl named Wanjiru – after First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

With the First Family keen to keep the news of baby Uhuru under wraps, President Uhuru Kenyatta was recently caught by surprise when Nation Editorial Director Mutuma Mathiu congratulated him on the birth of his grandson.

Mr President, I don’t know if it would be appropriate but maybe I should start by congratulating you on the latest good news from your family,” Mathiu said at the start of the interview.

To which a visibly surprised Uhuru Kenyatta responded: “How do you know?”

The journalist replied: “Mr President, I’m a journalist it’s my business to know, I know you must be very happy.”

The President, with a beaming smile on his face, simply responded: “I’m very excited and thank you very much.”

By Richard Kamau 

Source-nairobiwire.com

