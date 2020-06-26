Promotion to Glory for Peter Ndungu Heme, father to Geoffrey Heme of TX

It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the death of Peter

Samuel Ndungu Heme of Kimende, Kiambu County which occurred on Thursday,

June 25, 2020 at Kijabe Mission Hospital after a short illness.P.S.N. Heme was the loving husband to Mary Njeri, Father to Florence Waruinu,

Geoffrey Heme (USA), the late Nelson Kimani, Bishop Ngugi Ndungu, Charles Chege,

Naomi Ndungu, John Ndungu and Janefaith Wairimu. Father in law to Bishop Moses

Mbugua (Thika Town), Margaret Heme (USA) among others. He was grandfather to

Dominic Heme, Samuel Heme, Carl Mbugua, Samuel Ndungu, Eric Wanyoike, Njeri,

Nyambura, Sam Kados, Eston Kagus, Brando, Keziah and many others.

For additional information and burial arrangements, please reach out to the

following contacts:

Geoffrey Heme at 214-283-6707 /$geoffreyndungu

Dominic Heme at 443-226-7802 /$DomiHeme

Rahab Mwangi at 469-735-3915/$rahabmwangi

Eva Mwaura at 972-302-7253 /$evamwaura

Bishop Ngugi Ndungu at 011 254 0723-467-807 (MPESA)

“But those who die in the Lord, will live…” Isaiah 26:19.

