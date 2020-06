Video: Kenyan woman dies in Saudi Arabia due to negligence by Embassy



A video circulating online shows Kenyans in Saudi Arabia very angry with the Kenyan Embassy officials for negligence that lead to the death of a Kenyan woman named Rahab Njeri. According to the Kenyans,Rehab had gone to the embassy to be assisted to go to hospital but the Embassy official threw her out.

Video by MagicalKenyanews

