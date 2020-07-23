Garden Of Joy Access Road Now Fully Completed



Here is some good news: The 1.2 KM entry from the tarmac to the Garden of Joy is now fully done.

We are pleased that all those who are building their homes at Garden of Joy can now easily access their properties as the road is now well done.

Optiven engineers are now geared towards installing a water, gate finalization and the grounds team is replacing trees that had signs of not growing as fast as expected.

We thank all our customers who bought this excellent value added property.

