Revealed! Why Jalang’o failed to show up for morning show at Kiss FM

Revealed! Why Jalang’o failed to show up for morning show at Kiss FM

Popular comedian and radio personality, Jalang’o sparked online uproar on Monday morning after he failed to show up for the Morning Kiss show alongside Kamene Goro.

This is after he went public last week to affirm to Kenyans that come Monday morning, he would be back on air, but this time replacing Andrew Kibe at Kiss FM.

- Advertisement -

Well, your bet is as good as mine. The lad never showed up!

Interestingly, just like birds of a feather, Jalang’o is alleged to be awaiting a grand welcome into the Radio Africa – owned radio station, just like his BFF, Betty Kyallo’s stately welcome into K24 TV in September, 2018.

The ‘why’

This, bubbly radio Queen, Kamene Goro revealed after fans persistently demanded an answer as to why Jalang’o had seemingly lied to Kenyans.

She interestingly though vaguely explained:

We are planning a red carpet. But we can also knit him a new green suit to introduce him to the show properly. We can’t just let Jalang’o into the show without pomp. He will be coming on very soon. We are the only people who can get Jalang’o during Covid-19.

The vocal radio presenter went ahead to admit that just like she blended with BFF, Andrew Kibe, it would not be hard to build chemistry with Jalang’o as they co-host soon.

Chemistry is all about friendship and bond. He is a very good friend of mine…

Spicing it up:

…and you will be shocked what we can accomplish together.

Jalango’s promise

Friday, July 3, Jalang’o went on air to confirm reports that he was Kibe’s replacement at Kiss FM, assuring fans to bond with them come Monday, July 6.

This job is mine. You are handing it over to me and I didn’t know you were leaving and I didn’t fire you. You left yourself and I have been given an offer to take over. So guys, Monday next week, Kamene and Jalas!

This saw Kenyans on Twitter build the hashtag “KameneandJalas” that is currently boasting of 11k plus followers but woe unto Kenyans, their hopes were crushed soon as the hashtag was born.

Source-ghafla.com

Why I Left Kiss – Andrew Kibe #BongaNaJalas