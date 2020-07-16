VIDEO: Watch hot argument between Alex Mwakideu and Jalango

By Diaspora Messenger
VIDEO: Watch hot argument between Alex Mwakideu and JalangoAlex Mwakideu finally connects with his best friend Jalango also known as Jalas but it started with hot arguement as Mwakideu blamed Jalango for abondoning him. “Jalang’o Wewe Ni Msaliti Mkubwa” he told him as they went for each other.

