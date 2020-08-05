5 Tips on How to keep your Life’s Light Shining



When you were born, it was all joy and happiness that a baby girl or a baby boy has come into this world. Compliments galore were shared and great hopes about you and your very prosperous future were in the air. Your infancy was beaming with the light of positive anticipation.

But years later, this great light may have been dimmed by several issues and you probably need to light it up again. Let me share with you in summary, then you can catch up with more details on this topic on my YouTube Channel, George Wachiuri, this coming Friday, August 14, 2020, from 3pm to 4pm EAT.

- Advertisement -

1. Have a good foundation in terms of your morals:

Be driven by sound morals and seek to self-improve on areas that you feel need to be improved. There is always a chance to become a better version of you. Start it off by undertaking a personal life review of yourself, as a spring-board towards a new you.

2. Seek to be outstanding:

Whatever you do, let it be unique and exceptional. Be a person who gets well researched ideas and implement them. Set a good example and always give feedback to those whom you relate with, both in terms of your professional and personal life.

3. Refuel and Recharge:

Always seek to get enough sleep, exercise, listen to music and just get organized. The act of making your bed every morning does magic in your brain and spills over into your entire day.

4. Become self-motivated:

Always smile even if it is under the current covid-19 preventing mask, be thankful, give a compliment on every opportunity, accept yourself and shine like a bright light.

5. Stop being lazy:

Make your goals manageable, avoid distractions, create work plans, take action and regularly have a self-positive talk. This will make your life shine.

As aforementioned, tune in to my YouTube channel for more on this topic, this coming Friday.

The author, is a leading Entrepreneur, a Published Author, Philanthropist, Youth Empowerment Enthusiast, a Family man and CEO of Optiven Group.

Contact Optiven Group: 0790 300 300 | 0723 400 500

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.optiven.co.ke

George Wachiuri Blog: www.georgewachiuri.com

YouTube: https://bit.ly/2VdSuFJ