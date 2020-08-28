Daniel Moi’s Will On Vast Multi-Billion Property Revealed

NEWSEDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0
Horizontal Banner- MDKO

Daniel Moi’s Will On Vast Multi-Billion Property Revealed

Daniel Moi's Will On Vast Multi-Billion Property RevealedFollowing the death of former president Mzee Daniel arap Moi in February 4, 2020, a will on his vast multi-billion property surfaced.

The will indicated that all his children (Jennifer, Raymond, Philip, John Mark, Doris, June, Gideon and the late Jonathan) would get an equal portion of the property.

- Advertisement -

Retired AIC bishop Silas Yego indicated that the former president had taken a considerable amount of time in preparing the document to ensure that his children received their fair share according to his wishes.

“This was something that he did sometime back before his condition deteriorated and he lost his voice. He made sure he shared out his property among all his children and dependents.

“The will was deposited with one of his lawyers that I cannot tell you,” Yego stated.

More Related Stories
NEWS

Hatred and tribal tendencies: How Moi thwarted scheme to…

NEWS

Moi loved wine ‘Dawa ya Wazee’ says his physician Dr David…

NEWS

Moi’s twins Philip and Doris to deliver eulogy at…

NEWS

VIDEO: Raila Odinga Performs Ritual on Daniel Arap…

Most expected that Baringo senator Gideon Moi would take up management of the property, being his father’s heir.

In a new twist, however, Nairobi-based lawyer Zehrababu Janmohammed could be appointed to manage the property if an application filed by his family is allowed.

Daily Nation reported that the application was filed at the Milimani courts on Tuesday, August 24.

The property in question transverses many sectors including; large-scale farming, banking, real estate, transport and logistics, education and media.

Once a person dies in Kenya, the family is required to nominate an administrator then file an application at the High Court’s family division.

The administrator is then required to list the register of assets and debts that the deceased left behind. Afterwards, he or she should confirm whether there is a will or method in which inheritance will be distributed.

Source: https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: