Handover Of Brickstone Gardens To Happy Homeowners

Following the Handover of Rockvilla 1 Gardens in the month of September 2020, we welcome you to another Handover of Brickstone Gardens on 10th October 2020, the estate is located on Kenyatta Road, this is our 2nd Handover ceremony this year and our 6th handover in total and we are still counting.

I take this opportunity to congratulate the happy homeowners who believed in us by investing with us.

Now selling Rockvilla II Gardens Joska, Luxurious 3 Br bungalows master ensuite, offer price kes 3.75m deposit kes 1.6m then pay the balance in 15 monthly installments.

Call/WhatsApp +254720460413

www.mahigahomes.co.ke

