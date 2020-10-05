Gone so soon: Kenyan young man Fred Simiyu passes away suddenly in UK

It’s with great sadness to announce the death of Fred Simiyu who passed away suddenly on Saturday 26th September 2020 in Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport, UK. He was to be discharged from hospital on 29th September 2020.

Fred was only 19 years, he was the beloved son to Gabriel and Julia Wanjala of Buxton, UK. They are new in the Midlands and seek your support during this difficult time as they make plans to repatriate the body back to Kenya for burial.

We highly appreciate any financial support towards the funeral arrangements. All donations to: Name: J G Wanjala, A/C no.13503291 and Sort code 20-94-74.

Please keep the family in your prayers. You may contact Mr Wanjala on +44 7497571220. Friends are meeting at 24A High street, SK17 6EU Buxton. All Covid-19 rules permitting.

More details on funeral prayer meetings via Zoom will be announced shortly. Please join us in the WhatsApp group as we make the funeral arrangements. – https://chat.whatsapp.com/ BWdaHclJeL2BzWzcsmTfJA

