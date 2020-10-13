Gone too Soon: The passing away of Annah Maitho of Atlanta, Georgia

The Atlanta Queens Ministry and the The Atlanta Queens Ministry and the Tazama ladies together with friends of the Ministry are sad to announce the passing away of Annah Maitho who have gone to be with the Lord after a long illness.

The late Annah Maitho was loved by many due to her involvement in the Queens ministry and a powerful testimony that encouraged many women.

Atlanta Queens Ministry is reaching out to the larger Kenyan Diaspora community to help the family during this very difficult time and accord Annah the send off she desired.

Kindly remember Maitho and family in your prayers. Arrangements are currently ongoing with a plan for burial in Kenya as Annah had desired.

Listed below are the details on how you can support the family.

Kindly send your generous contributions to:

Cash app: $razzmuhuri (6786870099) (Commitee Treasurer)

Zelle:Erastus Muhuri (6786870099)

Family and friends are meeting daily at 7pm Eastern time: via zoom meeting

*(Zoom link to follow soon)*

For More information, please call:

Anthony Maitho 678 -687-1347

Dennis Nganga 404-698-0819

John Mutua 952-217-7210

Keziah Kamau 678-939-2198

Razz Muhuri 678-687-0099

Salome Wangai 404-483-8731

Thank you. God bless you

