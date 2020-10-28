VIDEO: The Kenyan man married to Swahili speaking Japanese woman

A candid talk with the Kenyan man Nick Mwashimba and his Swahili speaking Japanese woman Yuka Mwashimba. They open up in the video above titled “Yuka and Nick: A Decade of Love” about there relationship and the long journey in the 10 years they have been married. Watch the video and enjoy! Also, enjoy Yuka’s music here below.

Ananijali by Andy Mburu – Cover by Nick and Yuka

Nishikilie (Kambua) – Yuka Mwashimba :HIKARI Jam Sessions

Yuka Mwashimba – Do you have a room (HIKARI GOSPEL CHOIR)

Every Wednesday form 2:30 pm HIKARI School of Music goes live there Social Media pages. They have different people affiliated with HIKARI who come in as guest to perform in this HIKARI Jam Sessions.

Videos by HIKARI School of Music Nakuru

