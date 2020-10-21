Kenya Airways Cheap Flight Offer from NYC-NBO starting at USD 699

Kenya Airways is offering cheap flights from New York (JFK) to Nairobi starting at USD 699. The resumption of the nonstop NYC-NBO flight is beginning on 29th October 2020 operating 2x weekly ( on Wed/Sun) in November and increasing to 3x weekly ( on Wed/Fri/Sun) thereafter and connecting to our Africa wide connections.

Kenya Airways is looking forward to hosting the Diaspora Kenyans onboard again on flights to their favorite destinations. Click below to book:

https://www.kenya-airways.com/en-us/flights-from-new-york-to-nairobi

You can also reach out for inquiries at the contacts numbers below.

UPDATE:

Kenya Airways clear for take-off to New York from Oct 31

October 19, 2020: Kenya Airways will take off from Nairobi to New York on October 31. The carrier will fly weekly twice from the Kenyan capital, revealed the airline on its LinkedIn page.

Last week, it started thrice-weekly service from Nairobi to Mumbai, India.

New York Sales Team,

Tel. 1-866-536-9224

Email: [email protected]