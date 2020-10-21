Kenya Airways Cheap Flight Offer from NYC-NBO starting at USD 699

KENYA DIASPORA NEWSNEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

Kenya Airways Cheap Flight Offer from NYC-NBO starting at USD 699

Kenya Airways Cheap Flight Offer from NYC-NBO starting at USD 699Kenya Airways is offering cheap flights from New York (JFK) to Nairobi starting at USD 699. The  resumption of the nonstop NYC-NBO flight is beginning on 29th October 2020 operating 2x weekly ( on Wed/Sun) in November and increasing to 3x weekly ( on Wed/Fri/Sun) thereafter and connecting to our Africa wide connections.

Kenya Airways is  looking forward to hosting the Diaspora Kenyans onboard again on flights to their  favorite destinations. Click below to book:

- Advertisement -

https://www.kenya-airways.com/en-us/flights-from-new-york-to-nairobi

You can also reach out for inquiries at the contacts numbers below.

UPDATE:

More Related Stories
NEWS

Kenyan Family who conned a diaspora relative Ordered to…

NEWS

Diaspora stories: Juliet Ochieng reveals why she moved from…

KENYA DIASPORA NEWS

Diaspora Stories: Kenyan Immigrant Entrepreneurs Thriving In…

NEWS

What Sonko Could Not Do Badi Is Doing With High-Tech…

Kenya Airways clear for take-off to New York from Oct 31

October 19, 2020: Kenya Airways will take off from Nairobi to New York on October 31. The carrier will fly weekly twice from the Kenyan capital, revealed the airline on its LinkedIn page.

Last week, it started thrice-weekly service from Nairobi to Mumbai, India.

New York Sales Team,
Tel. 1-866-536-9224
Email: [email protected]

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: