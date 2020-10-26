Sudden death of Mary Stella Ngonyo of Lowell Massachusetts

OBITUARIESNEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

Sudden death of Mary Stella Ngonyo of Lowell Massachusetts

Sudden death of Mary Stella Ngonyo of Lowell MassachusettsIt is with great sadness that we announce the promotion to glory of Mary Stella Ngonyo (Mama Jude) of Lowell who suddenly passed away on 10/22/2020 at the tender age of 71. She is the daughter of Wanjiru Githiomi and Githiomi Macharia of Nakuru, Kenya.

She is the sister to late George Mwangi Githiomi, late Ruth Wangari, and Mary Theresa Olepere. She is mother to Jude Njoroge, Robert Njoroge, Billy Njoroge, George Njoroge and Beth Njoroge. She loved her many grandchildren, Devon, Stella, Jelani, Devin, Victoria, Stella-Marie, Zoe and Viani. Those who knew her, know she was a ray of sunshine. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all. 

- Advertisement -

Please join us for daily evening virtual prayers from 7-8pm EST.

Please see the zoom login below:

Join Zoom Meeting

More Related Stories
NEWS

Gone too Soon: The passing away of Annah Maitho of Atlanta,…

NEWS

The passing to Glory of Mzee James Maitamei of Anaheim…

NEWS

Gone So Soon: Death Of Patrick Ngugi Who Passed On In…

NEWS

Death Announcement For Regina Njeri Kimani Of Acworth GA

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86131430531

Meeting ID: 861 3143 0531

Passcode: 032199

OR

Dial by phone

+1 646 558 8656 

Meeting ID: 861 3143 0531 

We ask for your continued prayers, moral and financial support for the family at this time.

Financial Support can be directed to:

Penny Wambui’s CashApp (978) 349-8837 $peninnah

  Or 

 Beth Njoroge

 DCU Account no. 12587507

Funeral Arrangements details:

* Memorial service will be held on Thursday 10/29

* Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately at the end of the week

The Kihahu and Stella’s family is very Thankful of the great support and may the Almighty Glod Bless you abundantly!

Mary Stella Ngonyo has gone to be with the Almighty God and will live forever through the love she showed us and the love we will forever have for her

Thanks again and may God bless you mightily.

“Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.” … 1 Thessalonians 5:11

Contacts:
1. Ephraim Njoroge. (617) 372-0438.
2. Beth Njoroge. (978) 996-1367.
3. Jude Njoroge. (603) 809-5495.
4. Bob Njoroge. (978) 697-4739.
5. Bishop Karaya. (978) 726-8562.

Kenyan woman Catherine Gittao dies at her place of work in Worcester MA

Sudden death of Mary Stella Ngonyo of Lowell Massachusetts

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: