Sudden death of Mary Stella Ngonyo of Lowell Massachusetts

It is with great sadness that we announce the promotion to glory of Mary Stella Ngonyo (Mama Jude) of Lowell who suddenly passed away on 10/22/2020 at the tender age of 71. She is the daughter of Wanjiru Githiomi and Githiomi Macharia of Nakuru, Kenya.

She is the sister to late George Mwangi Githiomi, late Ruth Wangari, and Mary Theresa Olepere. She is mother to Jude Njoroge, Robert Njoroge, Billy Njoroge, George Njoroge and Beth Njoroge. She loved her many grandchildren, Devon, Stella, Jelani, Devin, Victoria, Stella-Marie, Zoe and Viani. Those who knew her, know she was a ray of sunshine. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all.

Please join us for daily evening virtual prayers from 7-8pm EST.

Please see the zoom login below:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86131430531

Meeting ID: 861 3143 0531

Passcode: 032199

OR

Dial by phone

+1 646 558 8656

Meeting ID: 861 3143 0531

We ask for your continued prayers, moral and financial support for the family at this time.

Financial Support can be directed to:

Penny Wambui’s CashApp (978) 349-8837 $peninnah

Or

Beth Njoroge

DCU Account no. 12587507

Funeral Arrangements details:

* Memorial service will be held on Thursday 10/29

* Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately at the end of the week

The Kihahu and Stella’s family is very Thankful of the great support and may the Almighty Glod Bless you abundantly!

Mary Stella Ngonyo has gone to be with the Almighty God and will live forever through the love she showed us and the love we will forever have for her

Thanks again and may God bless you mightily.

“Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.” … 1 Thessalonians 5:11

Contacts:

1. Ephraim Njoroge. (617) 372-0438.

2. Beth Njoroge. (978) 996-1367.

3. Jude Njoroge. (603) 809-5495.

4. Bob Njoroge. (978) 697-4739.

5. Bishop Karaya. (978) 726-8562.

