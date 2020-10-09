The 1st stage of getting an employment-based Green Card in USA

Have you ever wondered what is the process of getting a US employment-based green card?

Well, if you don’t know yet, the US government gives about 140,000 employment-based green cards every year to those people who have skills that are in high demand here in the US.

- Advertisement -

The whole process of takes some time and is divided into 3 broad stages. If you are someone who has an ambition of getting a US green card and you have really good skills, then this video is for you.

In this episode of Success With Bob Mwiti Show, I teach you the 1st stage of getting an employment-based green here in the US. If you like my work, please subscribe to my YouTube channel for the most educative content about studying, living and working in the USA.

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs. On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

The 1st stage of getting an employment-based Green Card in USA