VIDEO: Gospel singer Ben Githae Releases New BBI Song

Gospel singer Ben Githae on Sunday, October 25, released a snippet of his new song centred around the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Although the full song is yet to be released, the short clip that surfaced on social media is already attracting attention just days after BBI report was released.

Speaking to Kenyans.co.ke, Githae confirmed that indeed the song was his handiwork, putting to rest debate and doubts from a section of Kenyans over its legitimacy.

“I recorded the song, that is my voice. I plan to release the full song soon. I will issue more details about the song in due time,” explained Githae.

In the song, Githae drums up support for BBI adding that it is bound to bring unity in the country and foster patriotism among Kenyans.

The song dubbed Tuungane na BBI invites Kenyans to come together and pass the report that will usher in a new dawn in the country.

The musician stated that the BBI will rewrite history and help bridge the gap brought about by the difference in class.

The song has borrowed a lot from his latest track Gukuagira Gukira as it adopts a similar tune and beat.

Githae is famous for his Tano Tena song released just before the 2017 General Elections. The song rallied support for President Uhuru Kenyatta as he sought a second term.

BEN GITHAE UHURU NA RUTO TANO TENA (JUBILEE SONG 2017)

The song focused on the Head of State’s development record, touching on various projects, among them the Standard Gauge Railway, roads and free maternity.

This comes as the government plans to formally unveil to the public the report on Monday, October 26, at the Bomas of Kenya.

By IMRAN OTIENO

