VIDEO: Walking in the Streets of Nairobi With a Camera
For those living in the Diaspora and miss being in Kenyan and being in Nairobi, buckle up for a walk through the streets of Nairobi courtesy of ELVIS DERRYand others.
In this episode above titled “Walking in the Streets of Nairobi Kenya With a Camera, This is What Happened” Elvis Derry show some parts of Nairobi and interact with few Kenyans.
In the video below, Indigo Traveller visits with small business people in Nairobi.
And in this video,Walk The World gives you 30 Minutes Walk in Nairobi, Kenya.